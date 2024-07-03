Arunachal Bommi Kamcham clinched one silver and three bronze medals at the 48th National Armsport Championship held in Maharashtra.

Hailing from Dedu Village under Tirbin Circle in Leparada District, Arunachal Pradesh, the athlete has made a significant stride in the sports arena by representing the state on a national stage.

Local MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi of Basar commended Bommi Kamcham's outstanding achievements, highlighting him as an inspiration to the citizens of Arunachal’s Leparada district.

Dirchi expressed hope that Kamcham continues to reach new heights and brings further glory to the district.

Bommi Kamcham, son of Ebom Kamcham ji, has garnered praise for his dedication and prowess in armsport.