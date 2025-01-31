Nyeman Wangsu secured Arunachal Pradesh's first gold medal at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, dominating the Wushu Daoshu event on Thursday. The victory marks Wangsu's third straight gold medal in National Games competition, following her wins in Gujarat and Goa.

Fellow Arunachal Pradesh athletes Chera Loku and Yorna Rosni added to the state's medal tally, clinching silver in Taijiquan and bronze in Nandao events respectively.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu celebrated the achievements on social media, praising the athletes' dedication and contribution to the state's sporting legacy. "Your dedication and hard work have brought pride to Arunachal Pradesh," Khandu wrote, recognising Wangsu's remarkable accomplishment.

In other sporting events, Arunachal Pradesh's badminton team made their debut appearance at the National Games but exited early after losses to Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, both with scores of 1-4.

The 38th National Games continue in Uttarakhand through January 2025, featuring athletes from across India competing in various sporting disciplines.