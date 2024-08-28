Chera Loku from Kurung Kumey, Arunachal Pradesh, has secured a bronze medal at the 4th World Wushu Taijiquan Championship in Singapore.

Competing in the Chen Taijiquan event, Loku faced tough competition from international athletes to bring home the medal for India.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media to congratulate Loku, stating that her achievement has made the state and the entire nation proud. "Your achievement has made Arunachal Pradesh and the entire nation proud," Khandu said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also praised Loku's performance and extended congratulations for her success.

The championship, which showcases various styles of taijiquan, also saw participation from another Arunachal athlete, Mepung Lamgu. Despite being an Asian Games qualifier, Lamgu had to settle for sixth place due to an injury.

"Also a big applause to Ms Mepung Lamgu for her valiant effort, despite facing an injury that forced her to settle for the 6th position," the deputy chief minister wrote on Twitter.

Organised biennially by the International Wushu Federation (IWUF), the World Wushu Taijiquan Championship is a prestigious event that focuses on the taijiquan discipline, emphasizing patience, control, and balance. The competition attracts global participants who demonstrate their skills in this ancient martial art.