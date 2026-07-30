Arunachal athlete Khya Tai Bengde wins gold at South Asian Karate Championship

Arunachal Pradesh karate athlete Khya Tai Bengde has won a gold medal in the Senior Male Team Kata event at the 10th South Asian Karate Championship 2026 held in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Bengde’s performance contributed to Team India retaining the championship title for the second consecutive year, bringing pride to Arunachal Pradesh and the country.

His family members hailed the achievement as another major milestone in his sporting journey, stating that the medal reflected his dedication, discipline and commitment to excellence.

Adding to the achievement, Bengde has also qualified for and been selected to represent India at the 11th Commonwealth Karate Championship, scheduled to be held in Scotland, United Kingdom, in November 2026.

The Arunachal athlete is expected to represent India on the international stage once again, with his success serving as an inspiration to young sportspersons in the state.