Pani Manju Joram has become the first athlete from Arunachal Pradesh to win medals at the Asian Cup Muaythai Championship in Taipei, Taiwan. She secured silver in the traditional Wai-Kru ceremony and bronze in the 57-kg elite category.

The championship, which featured competitors from across Asia, saw Joram face off against Yi-Ching Chen of Chinese Taipei in the Wai-Kru finals. Wai-Kru, a ceremonial dance performed before Muaythai matches, demonstrates respect for trainers and ancestors while showcasing the sport's cultural heritage.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu celebrated Joram's achievement on social media, hailing her as a "Pride of India" and acknowledging her breakthrough performance for the northeastern state.

The competition drew elite fighters from Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Mongolia, and India, highlighting the growing international reach of Muaythai across Asia.