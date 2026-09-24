Arunachal athlete Yanu Mane strikes gold in 800m, wins silver in 1500m at East Zone Junior Athletics Championship

Arunachal Pradesh athlete Yanu Mane clinched gold in the 800m and silver in the 1500m at the 37th East Zone Junior Athletics Championship 2026, held at the Pataliputra Sports Complex in Kankarbagh, Patna, from September 22 to 24.

Mane, who hails from Monigong in Shi Yomi district, represented Arunachal Pradesh at the championship and continues to compete at the national level.

The young athlete is the daughter of Taling Mane and Yajum Mane and is currently training under coach Priyo Kumar Meitei at the Sanjay Lhaden Sports Academy in Chimpu, Itanagar.

Her latest double-medal performance reflects the growing sporting talent emerging from Arunachal Pradesh, particularly from athletes who continue to train and compete at national-level events.

Speaking about her achievement, Mane highlighted the work behind every medal, saying success comes through countless hours of training, discipline, hard work and sacrifices, along with the constant support of coaches and family.

She also expressed gratitude to her coach for his guidance, patience and continued belief in her abilities throughout her journey.

Mane’s achievement has drawn praise from those supporting her sporting journey, with her determination and discipline being highlighted as key factors behind her success.

With a gold in the 800m and silver in the 1500m, Mane has added another significant milestone to her athletics career and will now look to build on the performance in upcoming competitions.