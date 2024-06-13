Three karatekas from Arunachal Pradesh, Johny Mangkhiya, Abab Sangdo, and Mesom Singhi, are set to represent India at the upcoming BRICS Games in Kazan, Russia, from June 12 to 23. Mangkhiya will compete in Kumite, while Sangdo and Singhi will participate in the Kata event.

Previously selected for the 19th Asian Games held in China last year, the trio could not participate due to visa issues. Now, they are part of an eight-member Indian karate team, which includes four male and four female athletes.

The BRICS Games, an annual multi-sport event organized by the rotating chair of the BRICS organization, will this year include participants from non-BRICS countries for the first time. The competition will feature events across 27 different sports, marking a significant expansion of its international reach.