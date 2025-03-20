Seven athletes from Arunachal Pradesh secured medals at the ASMITA Khelo India North East Pencak Silat Women's League in Dimapur, Nagaland, during the March 17-18, 2025 competition.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media to celebrate the team's success. "Arunachal shines at ASMITA #KheloIndiaPencakSilat! Our athletes excelled in Dimapur, winning 7 medals!" wrote Khandu.

"Kudos to Paching Lily, Gyamtu Ligu, Yani Nabam, Likha Aku, Damsop Tungi, Hinium Mama, and Shanti Lochung for making Arunachal proud! Wishing them more success and glory ahead!"

Paching Lily claimed gold in the Open category, while Gyamtu Ligu (65kg-70kg) and Yani Nabam (50kg-55kg) each earned silver medals.

Bronze medals were secured by Likha Aku (60kg-65kg), Damsop Tungi (55kg-60kg), Hinium Mama (45kg-50kg), and Shanti Lochung (60kg).