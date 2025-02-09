Arunachal athletes clinch gold in female group Poomsae at 38th National Games
Arunachal Pradesh athletes clinched Gold at the 38th National Games. CM Khandu praised their synchronised Taekwondo Poomsae performance.
Arunachal Pradesh athletes Radha Bangsia, Lumter Uli and Achum Sangha clinched Gold in the female group Poomsae event at the 38th National Games being held in Uttarakhand.
Following the achievement, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed immense pride and congratulated the trio for winning the Gold medal.
Taking to their official X handle, CM Khandu lauded their outstanding performance, highlighting their synchronised precision in Taekwondo Poomsae as a testament to their dedication, skill, and hard work.
He emphasised that the victory not only brings glory to the athletes but also to their coaches, supporters, and the entire sporting community of Arunachal Pradesh.
On X, CM Khandu wrote, "...Their outstanding performance and synchronized precision in Taekwondo Poomsae have showcased their dedication, skill, and hard work on a national platform. This victory is a great moment not only for them but also for their coaches, supporters, and the entire sporting community. Congratulations and best wishes!"
So proud of Radha Bangsia, Lumter Uli, and Achum Sangha, who have brought glory to Arunachal Pradesh by winning #GoldMedal in the female group Poomsae event at 38th #NationalGames being held in Uttarakhand.— Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 8, 2025
Their outstanding performance and synchronized precision in Taekwondo… pic.twitter.com/snQPz3MD7A
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