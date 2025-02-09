Arunachal Pradesh athletes Radha Bangsia, Lumter Uli and Achum Sangha clinched Gold in the female group Poomsae event at the 38th National Games being held in Uttarakhand.

Following the achievement, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed immense pride and congratulated the trio for winning the Gold medal.

Taking to their official X handle, CM Khandu lauded their outstanding performance, highlighting their synchronised precision in Taekwondo Poomsae as a testament to their dedication, skill, and hard work.

He emphasised that the victory not only brings glory to the athletes but also to their coaches, supporters, and the entire sporting community of Arunachal Pradesh.

On X, CM Khandu wrote, "...Their outstanding performance and synchronized precision in Taekwondo Poomsae have showcased their dedication, skill, and hard work on a national platform. This victory is a great moment not only for them but also for their coaches, supporters, and the entire sporting community. Congratulations and best wishes!"