Arunachal Pradesh athletes delivered an impressive performance at the 2nd All India Pencak Silat Championship 2024, held at the Sher Kashmir Indoor Sports Stadium in Srinagar from November 19 to 21.

Four senior athletes secured medals, showcasing their skill and determination on the national stage.

Jeevan Tara bagged a gold medal in the under-45kg category, while Biki Yatang claimed silver in the 50-55kg category. Nibi Dawe and Tali Rimo brought home bronze medals in the 65-70kg and 55-60kg categories, respectively.

Kipa Takar, Assistant General Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Pencak Silat Association (APPSA), shared that a total of 17 senior athletes from the state participated in the competition.

The event saw fierce competition, with athletes from across the country vying for top honours.