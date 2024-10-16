Arunachal Pradesh's athletes Likha Aku and Damsop Tungi have brought pride to India by winning bronze medals at the 8th Asian Pencak Silat Championship 2024, held in Bukhara, Uzbekistan.

Both athletes showcased exceptional skill and determination in the traditional Indonesian martial art, contributing to India's growing presence on the international stage.

The achievement highlights the growing talent in martial arts from Arunachal Pradesh and serves as inspiration for athletes across the region.



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The Asian Pencak Silat Championship is a prestigious continental competition focused on Pencak Silat, a traditional martial art originating from Indonesia.

The sport combines self-defence techniques, artistic movements, and combat skills, blending agility, strength, and discipline.

The Asian Championship is held biennially, with participation from countries across Asia.