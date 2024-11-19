The opening day of the KIO Federation Cup and Youth League Karate Championship 2024 at Talkatora Stadium witnessed a stellar performance by Arunachal Pradesh's athletes. John Sangdo and Sunday Bokar were celebrated for their outstanding feats, bringing pride to their state.

John Sangdo captured Gold in the U-21 Senior Individual Kata event, while Sunday Bokar claimed victory with Gold in the Senior Individual Kata category. Their achievements were complemented by Roshan Tega, who earned a Bronze in the U-21 Male Kumite (under 50 kg), showcasing Arunachal's robust presence in the national karate arena.

State leaders lauded the athletes' dedication, emphasizing their accomplishments as an inspiration for the sporting community in Arunachal Pradesh.

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