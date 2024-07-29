Three kickboxers from Arunachal Pradesh claimed top honours at the Wako India Seniors & Masters National Kickboxing Championship held in Goa.

Robin Deori secured the gold medal, while Rantu Sonowal and Hem Taye won silver and bronze, respectively.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media to congratulate the athletes on their impressive performances.

In his message, Khandu praised their achievements and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence in their sport.

The athletes' victories not only bring recognition to their individual skills but also put a spotlight on the state's developing sports infrastructure and support systems.