Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the state's bodybuilding team for their outstanding performance at the 1st North East Body Building & Physique Championship 2024 in Sikkim. Taluk Param, Taba Nilo, and Katan Neri each clinched Silver medals in the men's bodybuilding category, while Nabam Muna secured a Bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh's success extended beyond regional events. Balo Yalam won a Gold medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships held in Suva, Fiji, on Wednesday. Competing in the 59 kg body weight category, Yalam demonstrated exceptional strength, lifting 81 kg in the snatch and 100 kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 181 kg.

Another notable achievement came from Bengia Tani, who won a Silver medal in the junior 67 kg category. Tani, who previously won a Bronze medal at the 37th National Games in Goa, lifted 118 kg in the snatch and 156 kg in the clean and jerk. For comparison, Tani had lifted 121 kg in the snatch and 156 kg in the clean and jerk at the National Games.

In further accolades, Yalam and Tani, along with Shankar Lapung, have been selected to compete in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship 2024 in Manila, Philippines, from November 5 to 13. Following this, Lapung will travel to Spain to participate in the IWF Junior Weightlifting Championships 2024, scheduled from November 19 to 27.

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