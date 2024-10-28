An ATM engineer in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar was robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh on October 28, according to the police.

Superintendent of Police (Capital) Rohit Rajbir Singh informed that the engineer, Dipak Deori who is an employee with Hitachi Payment Services, was checking the ATM when the incident took place at a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM located in Bank Tinali area.

Deori had received Rs 1.5 lakh from the local SBI branch for testing the cash deposit machine, as per the SP.

As he went to check the machine, a man on a motorcycle along with another person stole his bag containing the cash and fled.

A case has been registered, while efforts to nab the culprits are underway.

CCTV footage was also obtained.

All check gates were alerted and a thorough search was being conducted across the Capital Complex, he said. (With PTI inputs)