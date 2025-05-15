In response to mounting environmental concerns and public outcry, the district administration of Lower Subansiri has issued a firm directive to halt all illegal sand mining and quarrying activities in key locations near Ziro. The order, issued under No. GMZ/MM/2024-25 dated March 17, 2025, prohibits unregulated extraction of minor minerals and operation of sand washing units in and around Siiro, Manipolyang, Siipu, and Pine Grove areas.

The enforcement action gained urgency following a written complaint submitted on April 14, 2025, by the All Yazali Kora Students' Union and the All Yachuli Param Putu Students' Union. The complaint alleges rampant illegal sand mining in the Khel River and its adjoining tributaries in Pine Grove, Siiro, Manipolyang, and Siipyu, which they claim is being carried out through unnatural and unscientific methods. According to the unions, these unregulated operations are resulting in widespread ecological degradation, particularly through the indiscriminate dumping of construction debris and waste materials.

The fallout has reportedly affected aquatic life, compromised the river’s ecosystem, and raised serious health and livelihood concerns for communities living downstream. Panchayats in Mai, Zath, Yachuli, Dodo, and Yazali, as well as other adjoining areas in Keyi Panyor district, are reportedly bearing the brunt of the environmental fallout.

In light of these developments, all individuals and entities involved in illegal sand mining activities have been directed to cease operations within seven days of the issuance of the notice. Authorities have warned that non-compliance will lead to strict legal action under the provisions of The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.