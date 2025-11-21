Arunachal authorities halt activities at Naharlagun helipad-area masjid over missing permits

Authorities in Arunachal Pradesh have ordered the Capital Jama Masjid near the Helipad in Naharlagun to suspend all construction and religious activities after officials confirmed the site has been operating without mandatory permits.

An assessment by the Assistant Commissioner of the Capital Complex found that the masjid lacks a building permit, development approval and registration under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. Police inputs also highlighted potential security and law-and-order concerns linked to the absence of proper documentation.

According to officials, the Jama Masjid has been functional since 2009, hosting daily prayers and Quran classes for children. A land agreement was signed in August 2024, though it has not been converted into an official land title. The issue escalated recently when a local organisation staged a protest alleging illegal construction at the site.

The administration has directed the masjid management to complete statutory registration and secure all required permissions before any activity can resume. The decision follows a five-day ultimatum issued earlier by APIYO, which demanded government intervention over what it described as unauthorised construction.