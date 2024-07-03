Arunachal Pradesh authorities advised residents of the Donyi Dokum Colony to avoid using the road from Ganga Jullang Road to Donyi Dokum Colony, as it is on the verge of collapse amid fears that the road may sink and get washed away following incessant rainfall.

The authorities advised the residents to take the alternate road through Bread Factory CC Road and vice versa for their daily commute, considering the risk to life and property if the other road is used.

The Executive Engineer, PWD, CD-B has also been directed to display banners on the entry of the said approach road and take necessary steps for the restoration work.

Meanwhile, Nabam Vivek, the MLA of the 14th Doimukh constituency from the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA), visited the site at Lower Kolma village, Doimukh, after the high-tension (HT) lines were washed away on July 2, causing a disruption in power supply to the entire Banderdewa circle bordering Arunachal and Assam.

The MLA urged the concerned engineers to come up with a permanent solution and restore the power supply at its earliest. As per media reports, the power is expected to be restored by July 4.