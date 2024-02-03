Several towns and villages in the hilly border areas and higher regions of Arunachal Pradesh are currently witnessing a spell of heavy snowfall. Places like Tawang, Mechuka, Chaglagam, Bomdila, Sarli, Ziro and Anini have been painted in a pristine white turning them into enchanting winter wonderlands.

As the snow continues to fall, the respective district administrations have issued a stern alert to travelers, commuters and residents urging them to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary ventures during this period of heavy snowfall. Commuters are particularly advised to drive with extra alertness given the slippery and challenging road conditions.

Anini in Dibang Valley, as well as Tawang and Mechukha in Shi Yomi, have been transformed into wonderland adorned with undulating hills and dense forests covered in a thick layer of snow.

However, the winter charm comes with its challenges. Dozens of trucks and vehicles find themselves stranded in and around the Sella Pass, near the upcoming Sella Tunnel, due to the heavy and thick snow. Some travelers have been stuck for the last three days without access to food.

The minimum temperatures across northeastern states have dipped significantly, ranging from minus 2.4 degrees Celsius in Tawang to 17.5 degrees Celsius in Assam’s Hailakandi on February 2. The Meteorological Department predicts the continuation of this wintry weather, forecasting light to moderate snowfall and rainfall in the region over the next week.