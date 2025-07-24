Arunachal: Awareness campaign against drug abuse, illicit opium cultivation held in Tezu

A mass awareness campaign against drug abuse and illicit opium poppy cultivation was held today at Amik Ringya Hall, Tezu. The event was organized by the Lohit District Administration in collaboration with the Police Department, and the Department of Tax, Excise, and Narcotics.

The program was graced by Balong Tindya, ZPM Tezu, as the chief guest. In his address, he drew a powerful analogy between drug addiction and British colonial rule, stating, “If we could overcome the British, we can definitely defeat the menace of drug abuse.” He emphasized the need for deep community engagement and collective action to eradicate the issue. “The Mishmi community must stand united and take concrete steps to combat the growing threat of drugs,” he urged.

Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo highlighted that drug abuse and illicit opium cultivation pose a grave challenge to the future of Lohit district. He described opium cultivation as a blot on Mishmi society, stating that it has hindered true development and progress. He warned that advanced technologies like satellite imagery and drones would now be used to identify illegal cultivation areas, and strict action would be taken against those involved. The DC also emphasized Lohit’s potential for tourism and connectivity, urging people to give up such destructive practices.

Er. Lupalum Kri, retired Chief Engineer and social worker, passionately stated that drug abuse is an existential threat to the Mishmi community. He rejected all justifications for opium cultivation and urged the community to awaken and fight this menace. He called upon GBs, PRI members, CBOs, student leaders, and intellectuals to unite for a drug-free society.

Superintendent of Police Thutan Jamba reiterated the seriousness of the issue, stating that the police are actively destroying illegally cultivated opium and initiating legal action under the NDPS Act and other legal provisions. He emphasized the need for village-level anti-drug committees and community cooperation in enforcement and awareness efforts.

Bihem Lap, Secretary of the Women’s Wing of CALSOM, connected opium cultivation to the district’s educational backwardness, pointing out that children are engaged in fieldwork during the opium season, disrupting their schooling. She highlighted how addiction leads to financial ruin, shifting priorities away from productive endeavors.

Angen Minin Chaitom, ZPM Sunpura, urged women to take a leading role in the fight against drugs. She advocated for skill-based development and encouraged villagers to utilize government schemes. She also suggested that such awareness programs be decentralized and organized at the local and village levels.

Tobang Pertin, DFO Lohit, spoke about alternative livelihood options and promoted government schemes like ANKY and ANBY. He suggested palm oil and dragon fruit cultivation as viable alternatives to opium and assured departmental support for their implementation.

The meeting was attended by AJ Lunghi, ADC Wako, HODs, Gaon Buras, PRI Members, and representatives of student unions, SHGs, and others. The campaign concluded with a collective pledge by all present to work unitedly against the scourge of drug abuse and foster a healthy, progressive, and drug-free Mishmi society.