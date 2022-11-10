A six days workshop cum awareness programme on the Preservation and Conservation of Museum specimens and cultural artefacts organised by the Directorate of Research (Museum Section) Govt of Arunachal Pradesh was inaugurated at Tawang monastery by Rinchin Leta i/c ADC Tawang on November 10.

The inaugural programme in the school building of Tawang monastery was attended by DTO(Tou) Tsering Deki, DRO Tsering Yanchin, officials from JN museum Itanagar, and Research department Tawang and West Kameng, Principal Tawang Monastery School, Senior Students of Govt Higher Secondary School Tawang and senior monk students, of Tawang monastery.

Speaking on the occasion Rinchin Leta, said “By preserving these important cultural artefacts we are preserving our identity, there are lots of artefacts available in villages that need to be preserved before it gets destroyed he asked the curators to take up the matter through research department and give awareness to villagers in this regard, the students shouldn’t keep the knowledge to themselves gained from this workshop, but they should disseminate it further to their friends and family members.

Earlier Nabarun Ray, Assistant Curator of JN state museum Itanagar informed that this kind of programme is a regular activity of the department.

The Museum movement in Arunachal started in 1956 under the initiative of Sir Verrier Elwin later five museums were created in districts with sub-division museums coming up in Pasighat. He further said that objective of the workshop is to enhance the capacity building of people dealing with museums in science for the preservation and conservation of artefacts from decaying and being destroyed.

Lama Khaw the museum keeper of Tawang Monastery, K.Dey Asst Curator from JN State museum, DRO Tawang Tsering Yanchin also spoke on the occasion.

Later the students and participants were shown the Museum of Tawang monastery followed by a technical session.