Arunachal Pradesh's NGO - April Blossom Foundation, on November 30 launched an awareness and sensitisation camp cum free consultation programme on Children with Special Needs (CwSN), in Itanagar.



Tai Tagak, former Advisor to Chief Minister and president of BJP attended the awareness drive as chief guest along with other guests.

Dr Pranab Kalpa Hazarika, Neuro Deveit Therapist from Guwahati arrived as a resource person and trained the parents in guiding their children with special needs.

Speaking with India Today NE, Tai Tagak appreciated the initiative of the foundation to create awareness on such social issue.

"Children with special needs are those who require additional support to learn and participate in activities due to a disability or a combination of disabilities. Our government has mechanisms in place to support these children through various welfare schemes. Through awareness and sensitization programs, parents can receive help and advice from specialists, teachers, and resource persons," Tagak added.

Binde Jini, the founder of April Blossom, informed about the success of the awareness program with the presence of parents, students, and resource persons. "I urge all parents of children with special needs not to hide their kids but to come forward, take care of their children with special care, and gain knowledge through such welfare programs," she said.

Koj Baya Eshi, the Asia International Beauty winner, urged parents of special children to be strong, provide proper care and education, and enable their children to reach their full potential.

Dr. Hazarika, speaking to India Today NE, informed that these children should be given specialized training, including stress management and memory development, before the age of six, as the brain develops mainly up to that level. "I will help this organization and work for the betterment of children with special needs in Arunachal, along with other states," he said.