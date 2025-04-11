Arunachal Pradesh has taken a proressive step towards boosting youth entrepreneurship, as Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom on April 11 inaugurated a detergent powder manufacturing unit at Piyong, Namsai district.

The startup 'Punaai Care Pvt. Ltd.' spearheaded by two young entrepreneurs, aims to promote self-reliance and local employment through their brand "APRIL".

Addressing the gathering, MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom lauded the initiative as an inspiring example of youth-led enterprise. He congratulated the founders and urged them to explore government schemes for financial support, including collaborations with local Self Help Groups (SHGs) to expand their market reach.

“Such ventures not only generate employment but also motivate other young minds to take bold steps toward self-employment,” he said.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of key dignitaries, including Namsai Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa, Circle Officer Kalen Saroh, the Ningroo Chief, Heads of Departments (HoDs), Gaon Burahs, and other community members.

Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa echoed similar sentiments, praising the determination and innovation of the entrepreneurs. “This unit proves that with vision and commitment, one can overcome resource constraints and build something meaningful. It’s a proud example of Atmanirbhar Bharat in action,” he said. He encouraged the team to apply for initiatives like the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana and assured full support from the district administration in promoting the brand.

Punaai Care Pvt. Ltd., currently employing three local staff, takes its name from the word “Punaai,” meaning “grandfather” — a symbol of care and dedication. Managing Director Kenshwe P. Khrime shared that the startup embodies the nurturing values passed down through generations.