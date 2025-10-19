Arunachal badminton tournament highlights local talent and Army-community ties

The Dibang Badminton Tournament 2025, held in Anini and organised by the Dao Division under SpearCorps as part of Operation Sadbhavana, concluded with spirited participation from local youth, school students, and sports enthusiasts.

The finals saw intense matches across multiple categories, with winners receiving trophies, cash awards, and goodies in recognition of their performance.

The tournament provided a platform for emerging athletes to showcase their skills while strengthening connections between the Indian Army and the local community.

Officials said events like this form part of ongoing efforts to promote sports, youth engagement, and community development in remote border regions. The tournament was widely praised for fostering camaraderie, teamwork, and a sense of unity in the valley.