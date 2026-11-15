Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday, November 15 inaugurated several development projects in Aalo, the headquarters of Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district, aimed at strengthening local infrastructure and improving public facilities.

The projects include market sheds and school buildings at different locations across Aalo. Several of these infrastructure projects had remained pending for a considerable period, according to a statement issued by the District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO).

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration, Rijiju, who holds the portfolios of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, said West Siang was emerging as an important centre of growth and assured residents that development activities in the district would continue.

He also announced that the Bame-Akajan Road had been declared a national highway, highlighting the importance of improved road connectivity for the region.

State Law, Legislative and Justice Minister Kento Jini thanked Rijiju for sanctioning various development projects for Aalo. He said the initiatives would help address long-standing infrastructure requirements and improve facilities for local residents.

State Education Minister P D Sona, Aalo West MLA Topin Ete, West Siang Deputy Commissioner Mindo Loyi, Superintendent of Police Kardak Riba and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nyali Bagra were among those present at the programme, along with other officials and public representatives.