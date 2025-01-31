A driver who allegedly stole a truck carrying Rs 16.35 lakh worth of steel bars has been arrested in Bengaluru, ending a 17-month search across multiple states. The accused, Pradip Siva, had vanished with the vehicle and its cargo while en route from Banderdewa to Tinsukia in August 2023.

The breakthrough came when a police team from Banderdewa, working on human intelligence and technical surveillance, traced Siva to Karnataka. Officers SI Koj Tada and HC Tade Bomdom collaborated with Bengaluru's Hulimavu Police Station to arrest the 29-year-old suspect on January 28.

The case began when Satyam Steel & Alloys reported that their shipment of 27.720 MT of TMT bars never reached its destination in Ledo, Tinsukia. Initial raids across Assam proved unsuccessful as the accused managed to evade capture.

Siva has been transported back to Arunachal Pradesh for legal proceedings. SP Mihin Gambo of Naharlagun praised the interstate police cooperation that led to the arrest.