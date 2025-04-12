Arunachal's Banderdewa Police thwarted two interstate drug smuggling attempts, achieving a major breakthrough against drug trafficking under Operation Dawn 2.0. Five accused were apprehended, and a total of 93.15 grams of suspected heroin was seized in two separate operations.

In the first operation on April 11, the police, acting on credible intelligence, laid a trap at Banderdewa Check Gate and intercepted a scooter suspected to be carrying illicit narcotics. On being stopped, the rider abandoned the scooter and attempted to flee but was chased and apprehended by the alert police team after sustaining a knee injury while jumping from a 13-feet-high wall.

The accused was identified as Maku Rangmo (27 years), resident of Bana, East Kameng.

Based on his disclosure, a co-accused, Raja Limbu (26 years), resident of Naharlagun was apprehended the same day from Naharlagun. On being led by the accused, the police recovered 35 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 46.40 grams which had been discarded by the accused during the chase.

A case has been registered vide Banderdewa PS Case No. 32/2025 U/S 21(b) of the NDPS Act R/W Section 3(5) of the BNS, 2023.

The second operation was launched later that same night based on another intelligence input regarding transportation of illicit narcotics from Assam. A trap was laid on the highway, however, the suspects travelling in Mahindra Scorpio, on spotting the police attempted to flee.

A swift and well-coordinated two-way cut-off operation led to the vehicle being intercepted at Banderdewa market, resulting in the apprehension of three suspected drug peddlers. Upon thorough search, the police recovered four polythene packets containing suspected heroin weighing 46.75 grams, concealed inside the vehicle.

The accused have been identified as Enamul Hussain (24 years), from Assam's Morigaon; Enamul Haque (24 years) from Assam's Nagaon; and Ainul Haque (34 years) also from Nagaon, Assam.

Accordingly, a case was registered vide Banderdewa PS Case No. 33/2025 U/S 21(b) of the NDPS Act R/W Section 3(5) of the BNS, 2023.

The entire operation was executed by the Banderdewa Police team led by SDPO Naharlagun Shri Rishi Longdo, Inspector Kipa Hamak, OC PS Banderdewa SI S.K. Singh, SI Koj Tada, SI D. Tayum, ASI S.K. Tiwari, ASI Anil Rajbar, HC T. Bomdom, HC T. Haging, Ct. R. Tsering, and Ct. A. Mishra under the overall supervision of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, IPS.

SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, appreciated the Banderdewa police for their relentless efforts in combating drug trafficking at interstate border and for their commitment to protecting the youths from falling prey to the drug abuse.