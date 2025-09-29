Arunachal: Banderdewa police recover stolen two-wheelers, arrest two accused

In a swift and coordinated operation, Banderdewa Police have recovered multiple stolen two-wheelers and arrested two accused persons, following a complaint lodged by Smti Tarh Yakung of Pichola village regarding the theft of her scooty (AR01T-5088) on September 23, 2025.

The case, registered as Banderdewa PS Case No. 67/2025 under Section 305 BNS, was investigated by SI Koj Tada. The first accused, Kapil Mili (19) of Baligaon village, Assam, was apprehended with the stolen scooty in his possession.

Subsequent raids, conducted under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun and OC PS Banderdewa, led to the arrest of a second accused, Kishore Basumatary (19), and the recovery of three Yamaha R15 motorcycles from different locations in Gohpur, Assam.

Details of recovered vehicles:

TVS N-Torq – AR01F-5088

Yamaha R15 Version 4 (Black)

Yamaha R15 Version 3 (Black)

Yamaha R15 Version 3 (Blue)

All recovered vehicles are currently secured at Banderdewa Police Station for verification. Owners with valid documents are requested to claim their vehicles. Police have urged all station heads in the ICR to check for any related cases and assist in verification.

The operation highlights the effectiveness of close coordination between Banderdewa Police and Assam Police. Investigations are ongoing to identify any additional accomplices involved in the thefts.