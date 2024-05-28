The Banderdewa Police, led by Inspector Kipa Hamak and Sub-inspector Koj Tada, conducted a successful operation resulting in the arrest of a notorious drug peddler. The apprehended individual, identified as Diljan Pegu, aged 23, was taken into custody on May 27, 2024.

Under the banner of "OPERATION DAWN," the police team executed a swift and efficient operation that culminated in the seizure of approximately 22.06 grams of suspected contraband heroin from Pegu's possession.

Upon his arrest, police recovered a significant commercial quantity of suspected contraband heroin, weighing approximately 22.06 grams, from Pegu's possession.

In accordance with the stringent provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a criminal case has been registered at the Banderdewa Police Station against the accused individual, marking a decisive step in the legal pursuit of justice against drug-related crimes.