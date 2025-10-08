Arunachal bans Coldrif cough syrup after child deaths linked to the drug

Arunachal Pradesh has prohibited the sale and use of Coldrif cough syrup following reports that the medicine was linked to the deaths of 14 children in Madhya Pradesh.

According to state officials, the Drugs Control Administration issued an advisory on October 8 barring the sale, distribution, and stocking of Coldrif, which is manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical.

The directive follows alerts from the Union Health Ministry and reports of similar incidents in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Dr Komling Perme, Drugs Controller of Arunachal Pradesh, said the move was taken as a precautionary measure after the Director General of Health Services advised caution in prescribing Coldrif to children.

The Health Department has instructed all stockists and retailers not to purchase, sell, or keep the product. Those who already have stocks must immediately inform local drug control authorities.

Physicians in both government and private hospitals have been urged to exercise caution while prescribing cough syrups to paediatric patients. The department has also advised the public to avoid using Coldrif until further notice.