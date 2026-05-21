Arunachal bans tobacco use in hospitals, health centres across state

The Arunachal Pradesh government has prohibited the use of tobacco products in hospitals and healthcare institutions across the state, officials said on May 21.

The directive, issued by Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain, came into effect from May 19 under provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003.

The order applies to all government and private healthcare facilities, including district hospitals, community health centres (CHCs), primary health centres (PHCs), sub-centres and medical colleges.

According to the directive, the use of all forms of tobacco — including smoking, gutkha, tobacco mixed with lime and chewing tobacco — has been completely prohibited within hospital premises. The ban covers hospital buildings, roads, offices, corridors, parking areas and gardens.

Authorities have also directed all healthcare facilities to install prominent “No Tobacco Zone” and “Tobacco Kills” signboards at entry points and other visible locations.

Hospitals have additionally been instructed to place collection boxes at entry gates where visitors carrying tobacco products can deposit them before entering premises.

To ensure compliance, medical superintendents and heads of institutions have been directed to appoint designated “Tobacco Monitors” to oversee implementation and report violations.

The Health Department said the move aims to strengthen tobacco control efforts and create healthier healthcare environments, citing risks associated with tobacco use and exposure to second-hand smoke.

The government also reiterated that smoking areas will not be permitted inside hospital campuses.

Officials said violations of the directive could invite disciplinary action under existing laws and regulations.

The department further informed that tobacco cessation counselling and support services are available at district hospitals and medical colleges for those seeking assistance to quit tobacco use.

