Arunachal: Basar MLA lauds award-winning Padi Sub-Centre, urges urgent repairs

In a focused effort to assess the state of healthcare services in the Leparada district, Basar MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi on Friday visited several health institutions, including the Health & Wellness Centre and Sub-Centre at Padi, as part of the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" program.

During her inspection, MLA Nyabi expressed appreciation for the remarkable cleanliness and high standards maintained at the Padi Sub-Centre. She commended the dedicated healthcare staff for their commitment, noting that such excellence had earned the facility the prestigious Kayakalp Award for 2023–24.

“This award is a testament to the tireless dedication of our healthcare workers and their unwavering focus on hygiene, quality, and service to the community,” said the MLA.



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Despite the accolades, she pointed out the urgent need for structural maintenance. The building, constructed over a decade ago, now shows clear signs of wear and requires immediate repairs. Moved by the situation, the MLA offered personal assistance to support interim maintenance of the facility.

She also took the opportunity to personally thank and acknowledge the efforts of frontline workers, including Miss Toyir Gadi (HWO), Miss Ringngam Riba (ANM), and Jumli Nyorak (RFW), for setting a high benchmark in public health delivery in rural Arunachal Pradesh.

Her visit, which combined community outreach with oversight of grassroots health services, was widely appreciated by local residents and staff alike.