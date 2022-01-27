PASIGHAT: Chum Darang from Arunachal Pradesh will make her Bollywood debut with ‘Badhaai Do’, which also features Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

The trailer of ‘Badhaai Do’ was released on January 25 and havs racked up several million views so far. The film is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

The film produced by Junglee Pictures and serves as a spiritual sequel of the 2018 film Badhaai Ho.

Chum, who hails from Pasighat town, shared the trailer on her social media feed, with the caption: “My first. Badhai Do! It’s one of those films, that came our way, touched our hearts in ways we can’t explain. Some journeys are meant to be remembered forever. Ab aap dekho trailer aur hume (Now you watch the trailer and us) #BadhaaiDo (emojis).”

The trailer of ‘Badhaai Do‘ shows Bhumi Pednekar’s character Suman as a physical education teacher, who is under constant pressure from her mother to marry.

Rao, who plays a police officer, suggests Suman an option – a marriage of convenience, or precisely a lavender marriage. Chum Darang plays the character of Suman’s partner.

Chum Darang is a model-turned-actor from Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh who represented India at the Miss Asia World in 2017 and was adjudged 5th runners-up in the finale. She won the “Miss Internet” sub-title by securing the highest number of votes in the Miss Asia World contest held at Lebanon.

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