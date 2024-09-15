Duyir Ete from Arunachal Pradesh captured hearts and minds at the Miss Global World 2024 pageant, securing the 2nd Runner-up position and the title of Miss Super Model. The grand finale, held in Dubai on September 14, featured 37 contestants from around the globe.

Ete's compelling response to a crucial question on girls' education played a significant role in her success. When asked about the importance of educating girls and its impact on societal stereotypes, she delivered a powerful answer:

"The education of the girl child is undeniably vital, serving as a powerful catalyst for dismantling entrenched societal stereotypes," Ete began. "By providing every girl with access to quality education, we equip her with the tools for personal and professional success while challenging deeply rooted gender norms."

The Arunachal Pradesh native emphasised how educated women become transformative leaders, driving economic advancement and reshaping societal norms. "Education empowers girls to claim their rights, pursue their dreams, and build a world where gender equality is not just an aspiration but a tangible reality," she stated confidently.

Ete's response resonated with the judges and audience alike, showcasing her intellect and passion for social progress. "I stand here as a testament to the resilience and determination that education instills, and I firmly believe in our power to forge our own paths to success," she concluded.

The pageant saw Tomoko Hemmi from Japan crowned as the winner, with Narmin Isayeva of Azerbaijan named 1st Runner-up. Ete's dual win has sparked celebration across India, particularly in her home state of Arunachal Pradesh.