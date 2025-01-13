Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the 10-day Arunachal SARAS Fair 2025 today, announcing a Rs 3 crore seed funding programme for women-led Self-Help Groups focused on traditional crafts and textiles.

"The Northeast will progress when Arunachal progresses, Arunachal will progress when villages progress, and villages will progress when women progress," Khandu declared at the opening ceremony, echoing and building upon Prime Minister Modi's vision for northeastern development.

The SARAS Fair aims to provide a marketing platform for rural artisans and entrepreneurs to showcase their products, with a particular emphasis on traditional crafts including weaving, crochet, knitting, and embroidery. The seed money initiative specifically targets the development of craft clusters throughout the state.

The fair represents a significant step toward promoting self-reliance among rural communities, particularly women entrepreneurs, in Arunachal Pradesh. It serves as both a marketplace and a celebration of the state's cultural heritage through its traditional craftsmanship.

The event, being held in the state capital, brings together artisans and entrepreneurs from across Arunachal Pradesh's remote regions, offering them direct access to markets and customers.