Arunachal begins voter roll revision exercise, final electoral list on Sept 22

Preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have begun in Arunachal Pradesh, with house-to-house voter verification scheduled to commence on June 15 and the final electoral roll set to be published on September 22, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said on Monday, June 8.

Addressing a press briefing in Itanagar, Sain said the revision exercise aims to ensure an accurate and updated electoral roll across the state by enrolling eligible voters, removing duplicate or ineligible entries and correcting voter details wherever necessary.

According to the schedule, booth-level officers (BLOs) will carry out door-to-door verification and collect enumeration forms between June 15 and July 14. The draft electoral roll will be published on July 21, while the final roll will be released on September 22 after the disposal of claims and objections.

The CEO said Arunachal Pradesh currently has 8,87,505 registered electors, including 4,52,089 female voters and one voter registered under the transgender category.

Sain stated that preparations for the exercise are progressing steadily, with 50.23 per cent of the required enumeration forms already printed.

To ensure smooth implementation, 38 training sessions have been conducted for booth-level officers and election officials across the state.

Five districts — West Kameng, West Siang, Upper Siang, Leparada and Shi Yomi — have achieved 100 per cent printing of enumeration forms, making them the first districts in the state to complete the task, he added.

Highlighting the participation of political parties in the revision process, Sain said a total of 3,131 booth-level agents (BLAs) have been appointed so far. Of these, 2,286 were appointed by the BJP, 422 by the Congress, 239 by the People's Party of Arunachal and 100 by the National People's Party.