Arunachal bets on cultural tourism as Nikhil Chinapa joins Itanagar music festival

Arunachal Pradesh is positioning itself more firmly on India’s cultural tourism map as Itanagar-based music festival Euphony Voyage prepares to expand into a two-day event next year, with DJ, music entrepreneur and television personality Nikhil Chinapa appointed as festival director.

The sixth edition of Euphony Voyage, scheduled for February 13 and 14, 2026, will mark a significant shift for the event, which has so far been held as a single-day concert. Organisers say the expansion reflects growing audiences, rising tourism interest and the state’s increasing visibility as a live entertainment destination.

Held in the state capital, Euphony Voyage is the flagship property of Wish & Key, a creative events consultancy based in Itanagar. Since its debut in 2021 with local favourite Rito Riba, the festival has steadily scaled up, hosting artists such as Papon, Prateek Kuhad, Javed Ali and Vishal–Shekhar over the years.

Backed by Arunachal Tourism, the festival is being viewed alongside established events like the Ziro Festival of Music and the Orange Festival of Adventure and Music in Dambuk as a platform that draws visitors to the Northeast while spotlighting regional culture and talent. Each edition has attracted thousands, creating spillover benefits for hotels, transport services and local businesses.

Chinapa’s association with the festival began after he performed at the 2025 edition in Itanagar, where he closed the night with an extended DJ set. He has since taken on a larger role as the event transitions into a full-fledged festival format.

As festival director, Chinapa is expected to focus on operational planning, artist curation and audience experience as the event introduces multiple stages and longer programming. Organisers believe his experience with large-scale music festivals across India will help professionalise the event without losing its local character.

Wish & Key founder Geto Pakam said the move to a multi-day format would open up wider opportunities for the local ecosystem, including homestays, technical crews, vendors and independent artists. He added that future editions would place greater emphasis on showcasing the diversity of Arunachal Pradesh’s tribes and traditions alongside contemporary music.

While the lineup and ticketing details for Euphony Voyage 2026 are yet to be announced, organisers say the upcoming edition is aimed at cementing Itanagar’s place on the national festival circuit, while ensuring tangible economic and cultural benefits for the state.