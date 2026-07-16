Arunachal, Bihar Rural Livelihood Missions ink MoU to boost nutrition, health initiatives

The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) and the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) on July 16 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen Food, Nutrition, Health and WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) interventions across Arunachal Pradesh under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

The agreement was signed in Gaya, Bihar, by ArSRLM State Mission Director Sangeeta Yirang and BRLPS State Mission Director Himanshu Sharma, IAS, in the presence of Swati Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, along with officials from both missions.

The three-year partnership aims to strengthen the implementation of Food, Nutrition, Health and WASH (FNHW) interventions across rural Arunachal Pradesh through technical collaboration and institutional support.

As the designated National Resource Organisation (NRO) for the FNHW programme, BRLPS will provide technical assistance to ArSRLM through capacity building, exposure visits, mentoring, knowledge sharing and continuous handholding support.

The collaboration seeks to strengthen community institutions, including Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Panchayat Level Federations (PLFs) and Micro Cluster Level Federations (MCLFs), while enhancing the skills of community cadres to promote improved food security, nutrition, health and sanitation practices among rural households.

Officials said the initiative will also encourage convergence with line departments to ensure effective implementation of community-led interventions and improve access to essential services.

The MoU reflects ArSRLM's commitment to strengthening community-based Food, Nutrition, Health and WASH initiatives and improving the overall well-being of rural families across Arunachal Pradesh.

Authorities expressed confidence that the partnership would enhance institutional capacities, promote sustainable behavioural change and contribute to building healthier, better-nourished and more resilient rural communities in the state.