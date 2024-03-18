The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh convened a pivotal closed-door meeting at the State BJP Office in Itanagar. The gathering, attended by 60 BJP candidates, including Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju (MP Arunachal West), Tapir Gao (MP Arunachal East), and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, heralded the commencement of preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.

In the closed-door meeting, media outlets were barred from entry. The meeting served as a forum for BJP leaders to outline comprehensive strategies aimed at securing resounding victories in the impending electoral battles. Insights gleaned from the session are expected to shape the party's trajectory in the state's political landscape.

Briefing to the press, BJP Spokesperson Techi Necha spoke on the significance of the closed-door deliberations. Necha highlighted the party's confidence in emerging as the preeminent political force in Arunachal Pradesh, buoyed by robust support and a meticulously crafted electoral roadmap. He further stated the formidable prospects of BJP candidates, expressing optimism that both sitting MPs, Kiren Rijiju and Tapir Gao, would clinch victory by substantial margins.