The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh unit on October 2 joined the nationwide protest against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his controversial “Baap” remark targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Patna.

Hundreds of BJP workers gathered at the party’s state headquarters in Itanagar and burnt Kharge’s effigy to protest the remarks.

The demonstration was led by BJP Arunachal Pradesh state general secretaries Tadar Niglar and Junty Singpho.

The protesters condemned Kharge’s remarks, alleging that they undermined the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office. They maintained that political differences should not lead to personal attacks against elected leaders.

The BJP state unit said political discourse should focus on constructive debate, accountability and public issues rather than personal insults.

Reaffirming its support for the nationwide protest, the party said differences of opinion were an integral part of democracy but maintained that public discourse should uphold the dignity of constitutional offices.

The protest comes amid a political controversy over Kharge’s remarks, with the BJP demanding an apology from the Congress leadership.