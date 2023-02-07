Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Tsering Lhamu is all set to win the Lungla Assembly seat in Tawang district “uncontested” as no one filed a nomination against her.

Tsering Lhamu, wife of former MLA Jambey Tashi filed her nominations for the February 27 bye-elections to the Lumla (Lungla) Assembly constituency in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh as the BJP nominee.

It is worth mentioning that the seat got vacant after the demise of former MLA Late Jambey Tashi in November last year at a city hospital in Guwahati at the age of 48.

February 7 was the last day of filing the nomination till 3 pm but no one turned up to file a nomination against the BJP candidate.

Lekhi Norbu candidate from the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) who declared to contest the election didn't reach the returning office at Tawang to file a nomination.

The scrutiny of papers would take place on February 08 while the last date for withdrawals of candidatures has been fixed for February 10 next.

Keeping in view of the upcoming bye-Election in 1-Lungla ST Assembly constituency of Tawang district, the District Election Officer Tawang on January 30 called a meeting with district units of all political parties in the conference hall of DC office Tawang.

Speaking on the purpose of meeting DEO Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo informed the house that as per guidelines received from the Election Commission of India (ECI) officials of the administration have to prepare themselves for the bye-election for 1-Lungla ST Assembly Constituency on a war footing.

''So it was necessary to have a meeting with all the political parties, PRI members, and senior members of the society to officially convey regarding the gazette notification for the same from ECI,'' he added.

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