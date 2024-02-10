The political scene of Borduria-Bogapani in Tirap district is witnessing a significant shift as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) makes bold strides to unseat the entrenched Congress leadership. Senior BJP leader Wangman Lowangcha has thrown his hat into the ring, challenging the two-decade-long incumbency of Congress MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, amidst allegations of corruption and a dearth of developmental initiatives in the region.

Borduria-Bogapani in the insurgency-infested Tirap district bordering Myanmar, has been a stronghold for the Congress party for the past twenty years. However, with the specter of anti-incumbency looming large, the political scene seems ripe for change. Wangman Lowangcha, a seasoned BJP stalwart with a rich political background spanning over four decades, is positioning himself as the harbinger of this change.

Speaking exclusively to India Today, Wangman Lowangcha outlined the grievances of the constituents, citing widespread irregularities and neglect across various sectors. High rates of unemployment, crumbling infrastructure in road communication, digital connectivity, education, and healthcare have fueled discontent among the electorate. Lowangcha vehemently criticized the quality of development work undertaken during the tenure of the incumbent MLA, alleging that essential amenities such as school buildings and healthcare facilities lie in dilapidated conditions.

"The people of Borduria-Bogapani have endured years of neglect and substandard governance," asserted Lowangcha, emphasizing his unwavering loyalty to the BJP despite being offered senior positions by the ruling Congress in the past. He vowed to continue his allegiance to the BJP, condemning the recent assassination of a fellow party member and former MLA in Lazo by suspected militants.