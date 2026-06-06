Arunachal BJP chief hands over Rajya Sabha ticket to Tai Tagak

Arunachal Pradesh BJP president Kaling Moyong on June 6 formally handed over the party's nomination ticket to Tai Tagak, the BJP candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state.

Extending his best wishes, Moyong said Tai Tagak is a steadfast and committed party worker who has dedicated decades of service to strengthening the BJP across Arunachal Pradesh. He noted that Tagak's unwavering faith in the party's vision, perseverance through challenging times, and tireless grassroots efforts have earned him the opportunity to represent the party in the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP state president expressed confidence that Tagak would emerge as a strong voice for the people of Arunachal Pradesh in the Upper House of Parliament and effectively raise issues concerning the state's development and aspirations at the national level.

Tai Tagak is the BJP's nominee for the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat and is expected to represent Arunachal Pradesh in Parliament following the completion of the election process.