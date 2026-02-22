Arunachal BJP Chief Kaling Moyong urges Assam voters to back ‘good governance’

Arunachal Pradesh BJP president Kaling Moyong on Sunday, February 22, appealed to the people of Assam to vote for good governance, development-oriented policies and democratic values, rather than supporting family-based politics.

Moyong made the remarks while participating in the 131st edition of Mann Ki Baat in Biswanath district of Assam, according to a party press statement.

Addressing party workers and attendees, the state BJP chief said that elections should focus on strengthening governance systems and accelerating development for nation-building. He urged voters to prioritise policies and performance over dynastic considerations.

Referring to the political landscape of the region, Moyong noted that both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are currently governed by the same party. He said the shared political leadership has enhanced coordination and mutual understanding between the neighbouring states, which is reflected in joint developmental initiatives and improved inter-state cooperation.

He added that continued support for development-focused governance would further strengthen regional progress and democratic institutions.