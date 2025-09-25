Arunachal BJP launches GST reforms awareness drive in Pasighat market...

Arunachal Pradesh State BJP President along with party leaders from East Siang district, spearheaded an awareness drive on the newly announced Next-Gen GST reforms in Pasighat market.

Leading the campaign, the state BJP chief addressed a press briefing at Siang Guest House where he explained that the new GST structure—reduced from a four-tier system of 5, 12, 18, and 28 percent to a simplified two-tier system of 5 and 18 percent—will bring major relief to farmers, small traders, and the poor. He said the reforms reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of easing the tax burden on common citizens.

During the programme, Moyong, joined by local MLAs, councillors, and district party leaders, visited shops and interacted with business owners. Roses were handed over to traders as a symbolic gesture, while the BJP leaders urged them to embrace “Make in India” and “Vocal for Local” campaigns by prioritising indigenous products over foreign goods.

Moyong underlined that the simplified GST will benefit the poor and lower middle-class by making essential goods and services cheaper, boosting both livelihoods and local businesses in Arunachal’s oldest town.