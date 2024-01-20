BJP leaders in Arunachal Pradesh chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' as they distributed 10800 diyas for the upcoming Ram Mandir Pratishtha, coinciding with the visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The event took a political turn as BJP leader Tadar Niglar criticized Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra, labeling it as 'Anyay Yatra' and accusing him of creating confusion among citizens.

Niglar highlighted the progress made in Arunachal Pradesh during the nine-year BJP regime, citing developments in infrastructure such as airports, railways, highways, and the establishment of a medical college. He expressed discontent with the Congress party, alleging neglect of Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast during its 70-year rule.

"While citizens are reaping the benefits of development, Rahul Gandhi is misleading them with the term 'Nyaya' when justice is already being served," remarked Niglar, emphasizing that the Nyay Yatra was causing confusion among the innocent citizens.

The Diya Vitaran Abhiyan Samaroh, launched by former MLA Kipa Babu through the NGO Sadhbaav Arunachal, aims to foster communal harmony among all citizens. Kipa Babu, who himself was a Karsewak from the Northeast during the 1992 Ayodhya clashes, recounted the violent events that unfolded, leading to massive bloodshed. He, along with others, faced imprisonment in Uttar Pradesh jails as a consequence of those clashes.

Under the initiative, 10800 diyas will be distributed throughout the Itanagar Capital Region on the eve of Pran Pratishtha, marking the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.