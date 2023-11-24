Ahead of the upcoming Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) top leaders have launched an ambitious spree of inaugurations and unveilings across the state. Despite there being five months until the assembly elections, the Arunachal BJP appears to be in perpetual campaign mode.

Tana Hali Tara, the MLA of the 14-Doimukh assembly constituency, took center stage at a mega event held at the SDO ground in Doimukh. Amidst enthusiastic participation from the public of Doimukh, Gumto, and Banderdewa Circle, MLA Tana Hali Tara dedicated a whopping 92 projects.

These projects spanned various departments, including 12 under PWD, 05 under RWD, 06 under Power, 09 under Education, 49 under PHED, 08 under WRD, and 03 under UD.

Some of the major projects unveiled include the development of an all-weather road from Tani Happa village to Green Old Integrated Farm at Tarajuli, an 11KV line from Doimukh to RGU spanning 6 km, and the installation of 2 high mast towers at Rajiv Gandhi University. Other initiatives comprised the augmentation and extension of water supply to RGU and Banderdewa.

Speaking at the event, Sub-Divisional Officer of Doimukh, Tana Yaho Nabam, shed light on the PM Poshan Scheme under the ICDS Women & Child Development Ministry. Nabam emphasized that numerous women in the region are benefiting from the scheme, receiving financial assistance on childbirth and free nutrition supplements during breastfeeding.

The event witnessed the presence of key figures, including SP Taru Gusar, SDO Tana Yaho Nabam, PRI leaders, HoOs, GBs, and the public from Gumto, Doimukh, and Banderdewa circles. The BJP's proactive approach and flurry of developmental initiatives set the stage for a dynamic electoral landscape in Arunachal Pradesh. As the assembly elections draw near, the political arena is poised for heightened activity and competition.