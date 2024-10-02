The BJP Lumla Mandal organised a Gandhi Jayanti celebration today, with a strong focus on promoting cleanliness in the community. Led by Mandal President Sonam Topgey, the event paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy and highlighted the ongoing relevance of his principles of non-violence and public hygiene.

Following a tribute to the 'Father of the Nation', the BJP Lumla unit, in partnership with local vendors, initiated a Cleanliness Drive at Manpat Market. Party members and local residents actively participated in cleaning the market area, raising awareness about the importance of maintaining a clean environment.

Sonam Topgey emphasised the importance of keeping Gandhi’s vision alive through community service and reiterated the party’s commitment to public welfare. The event, appreciated by the local community, ended with a call to uphold cleanliness as a core value.