BJP MLA from Arunachal Pradesh, Lokam Tassar, who was on the run since being accused in an alleged rape case, got an interim anticipatory bail from high court after bail rejection from Yupia session court.

The Itanagar Bench of Gauhati High Court granted an interim anticipatory out of Rs. 50,000 to the BJP MLA Lokam Tassar, in the alleged connection with a rape case.

The grant was preferably based on the phone conversation between Tassar and the woman which was submitted by state Police. The voice record was produced in court.

The investigating officer during the hearing exhibited that there was no prima facie case against the accused at this stage.

Thereafter the lawyer of the accused argued that the MLA and the woman had consensual sex and since the former had not given Rs. 50,000 demanded by the latter, she had filed a false allegation against the accused.

The public prosecutor objected to the bail petition, citing that the investigation is still on.The woman's lawyer claimed that she had not made any false allegation.

It was also informed to the court that the victim had written to the Chief Justice of Gauhati HC seeking justice.

Meanwhile, the next hearing has been fixed for August 22 next. The court has directed the police to produce an up-to-date CD on the same day.

The police registered a case against Koloriang BJP MLA Lokam Tassar for allegedly raping the woman on July 4 at his residence here.

Earlier, a district and sessions court in Yupia had rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Tassar.

The court rejected bail plea of the Koloriang MLA, who was evading arrest since a case was registered against the BJP MLA for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman on July 4 at his residence in Itanagar.

Police even searched two residences of the MLA at Naharlagun and Itanagar however they could not find him.