Arunachal Pradesh's BJP MLA Phosum Khimhun passed away on March 9 due to cardiac arrest. He was 63 at the time of his death.

Khimhun was elected from 52-Changlang south seat in the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, standing as a People's Party of Arunachal candidate and later in 2019 from Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.

Khimhun leaves behind his wife and 2 children. He was the most senior MLA since three decades (sixth term)



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